Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The MTNB stock price is -1070.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.60 and 42.68% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 85.30K shares.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) have changed 34.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 88552.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.58% over the past 5 years.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.90% with a share float percentage of 6.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc having a total of 27.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 10.64 million shares worth more than $1.68 million. As of 2024-06-30, HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 4.8971% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 9.32 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 4.2869% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 58.39 shares of worth $48461.0 while later fund manager owns 30.0 shares of worth $24899.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.