Kroger Co (KR) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 7.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.41B, closed the last trade at $68.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The KR stock price is -7.96% off its 52-week high price of $73.63 and 28.09% above the 52-week low of $49.04.

The consensus among analysts is that Kroger Co (KR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.45.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the KR stock price touched $68.20 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Kroger Co shares have moved 11.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have changed -5.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58.0 while the price target rests at a high of $73.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.96% from current levels.

Kroger Co (KR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.63%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 45.35B for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of 34.12B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 45.27B and 33.91B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.18% for the current quarter and 1.63% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.73%.

KR Dividends

Kroger Co is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 81.23 million shares worth more than $4.06 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.2659% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 61.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.08 billion and represent 8.5685% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 20.6 shares of worth $1.4 billion while later fund manager owns 17.5 shares of worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.