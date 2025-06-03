Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Forecast To Loss -44.3% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98B, closed the recent trade at $38.96 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The KTOS stock price is -0.51% off its 52-week high price of $39.16 and 54.03% above the 52-week low of $17.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.69. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have changed 7.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -44.3% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $27.0 while the price target rests at a high of $27.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 30.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.7% from the levels at last check today..

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.56%.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.87% with a share float percentage of 107.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc having a total of 509.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.89 million shares worth more than $277.93 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.1498% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 12.88 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.7 million and represent 8.4838% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 9.27 shares of worth $358.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.82 shares of worth $186.09 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.