KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Surprises Wall Street With -0.93% Stock Price Loss

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.53B, closed the recent trade at $120.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The KKR stock price is -41.13% off its 52-week high price of $170.40 and 28.65% above the 52-week low of $86.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.39. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) have changed 3.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $141, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.37% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $119.0 while the price target rests at a high of $185.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.44% from the levels at last check today..

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 8.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.18%.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.71 at a share yield of 0.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.40% with a share float percentage of 80.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KKR & Co. Inc having a total of 1697.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 55.4 million shares worth more than $5.83 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 6.2427% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 43.39 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.57 billion and represent 4.8893% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 21.04 shares of worth $2.54 billion while later fund manager owns 18.76 shares of worth $2.26 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.