Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of -0.68 and has seen 22.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.43M, closed the recent trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 20.35% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -61.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 26.82% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.58.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed 3.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 25210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -85.96%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 750k for the next ending quarter.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.65% with a share float percentage of 47.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 22.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 14.15 shares of worth $49892.0 while later fund manager owns 3.45 shares of worth $12147.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.