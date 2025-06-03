Keycorp (KEY) Shares Are Down -7.82% YTD

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 10.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.32B, closed the last trade at $15.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The KEY stock price is -26.84% off its 52-week high price of $20.04 and 19.43% above the 52-week low of $12.73.

The consensus among analysts is that Keycorp (KEY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.04. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.35.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have changed 5.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.59% from current levels.

Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.07%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.81B for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.86B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.53B and 695M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.67% for the current quarter and 59.07% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 24.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.62%.

KEY Dividends

Keycorp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.82 at a share yield of 5.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 109.8 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.7849% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 99.93 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 10.7251% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 34.85 shares of worth $550.63 million while later fund manager owns 27.67 shares of worth $437.26 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.