KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -2.49% Stock Price Decline

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of -0.75 and has seen 7.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.63B, closed the last trade at $18.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -2.49% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -44.72% off its 52-week high price of $26.05 and 28.22% above the 52-week low of $12.92.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.22. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.69.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -12.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.5 while the price target rests at a high of $24.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.11% from current levels.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.95%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 27.79B for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 28.22B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 23.37B and 22.58B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.93% for the current quarter and 14.95% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.28%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 2.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 43.13 million shares worth more than $610.24 million. As of 2024-06-30, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ held 3.6925% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 34.5 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $488.2 million and represent 2.9541% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND and Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 21.69 shares of worth $390.51 million while later fund manager owns 13.84 shares of worth $249.11 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.