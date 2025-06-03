JD.com Inc ADR Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 6.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.51B, closed the last trade at $32.86 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The JD stock price is -45.53% off its 52-week high price of $47.82 and 26.57% above the 52-week low of $24.13.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) have changed 0.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.0 while the price target rests at a high of $55.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.69% from current levels.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.99% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -1.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.60%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 3.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are DODGE & COX with over 22.48 million shares worth more than $580.86 million. As of 2024-06-30, DODGE & COX held 0.7461% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., with the holding of over 15.27 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.63 million and represent 0.5069% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and AIM Intl Mutual Fd.s -Invesco Global Fd. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 14.18 shares of worth $466.08 million while later fund manager owns 6.48 shares of worth $212.87 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.