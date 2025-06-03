James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) Gains 2.62%, Causing Bears To Win

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.28B, closed the last trade at $23.91 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The JHX stock price is -82.23% off its 52-week high price of $43.57 and 17.52% above the 52-week low of $19.72.

The consensus among analysts is that James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) have changed -0.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.35 while the price target rests at a high of $45.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.39% from current levels.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 0.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.63%.

JHX Dividends

James Hardie Industries plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $61.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 0.4536% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, with the holding of over 0.98 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.81 million and represent 0.2256% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS SERIES TRUST XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 2.84 shares of worth $67.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 shares of worth $65.65 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.