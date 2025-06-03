IREN Ltd (IREN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 3.76 and has seen 10.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.10B, closed the last trade at $8.73 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The IREN stock price is -82.36% off its 52-week high price of $15.92 and 41.35% above the 52-week low of $5.12.

The consensus among analysts is that IREN Ltd (IREN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.13.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed 37.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -129.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -129.1% from current levels.

IREN Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 162.16%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 171.95M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 207.09M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 57.44M and 54.39M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 199.37% for the current quarter and 162.16% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.75% over the past 5 years.

IREN Dividends

IREN Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP with over 6.87 million shares worth more than $77.55 million. As of 2024-06-30, CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP held 6.8935% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.69 million and represent 5.4839% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Manager Directed Portfolios-Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 2.68 shares of worth $23.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 shares of worth $13.47 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.