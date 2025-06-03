Investors In Strategy (MSTR) Will Start Making Money Again

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 3.75 and has seen 8.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.78B, closed the last trade at $372.27 per share which meant it gained $3.21 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The MSTR stock price is -45.86% off its 52-week high price of $543.00 and 72.49% above the 52-week low of $102.40.

The consensus among analysts is that Strategy (MSTR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.47. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed -2.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $220, which means that the shares’ value could drop -69.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $220.0 while the price target rests at a high of $220.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 40.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.9% from current levels.

Strategy (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.25% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -168.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.33%.

MSTR Dividends

Strategy is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $2.38 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS held 9.6609% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.14 billion and represent 8.679% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.86% shares in the company for having 9.79 shares of worth $3.65 billion while later fund manager owns 7.6 shares of worth $2.83 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.