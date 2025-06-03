Investors In Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Will Start Making Money Again

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.08B, closed the recent trade at $26.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The SONY stock price is -0.75% off its 52-week high price of $26.94 and 40.69% above the 52-week low of $15.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.61. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) have changed 5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could drop -27.33% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $20.4 while the price target rests at a high of $21.6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 19.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.71% from the levels at last check today..

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -2.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.78%.

SONY Dividends

Sony Group Corporation ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 0.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.57%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.96% with a share float percentage of 7.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sony Group Corporation ADR having a total of 885.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with over 21.49 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of 2024-06-30, PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ held 1.7576% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 10.73 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $911.91 million and represent 0.8779% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund and VANGUARD WINDSOR FUNDS-Vanguard Windsor II Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 59.44 shares of worth $1.59 billion while later fund manager owns 14.38 shares of worth $384.24 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.