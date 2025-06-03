Investor Trust Slackened After Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Shares Gained By $4.51

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.65B, closed the recent trade at $317.94 per share which meant it gained $4.51 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The CEG stock price is -10.71% off its 52-week high price of $352.00 and 51.06% above the 52-week low of $155.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.63. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 2.03.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed 28.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $289, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.01% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $258.0 while the price target rests at a high of $320.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.85% from the levels at last check today..

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.02%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.9B for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 6.74B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 5.47B and 6.55B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.51% for the current quarter and -1.02% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 8.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.81%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 0.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.42% with a share float percentage of 85.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 2026.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 40.0 million shares worth more than $801.0. As of 2024-06-30, AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC held 12.6984% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 36.59 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.33 billion and represent 11.6171% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 9.95 shares of worth $3.14 billion while later fund manager owns 8.69 shares of worth $2.74 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.