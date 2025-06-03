Investor Trust Slackened After Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Shares Dropped By -$0.78

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 6.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.43B, closed the last trade at $26.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -2.90% during that session. The CZR stock price is -75.98% off its 52-week high price of $45.93 and 18.01% above the 52-week low of $21.40.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.59. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed -4.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.0 while the price target rests at a high of $43.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.94% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.52% over the past 6 months.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.59 million shares worth more than $937.58 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.9226% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 16.8 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $667.45 million and represent 7.7756% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMCAP FUND and GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 14.0 shares of worth $365.42 million while later fund manager owns 12.84 shares of worth $335.08 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 6.17% of company’s outstanding stock.