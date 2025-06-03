Investor Trust Slackened After British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Shares Gained By $0.19

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 6.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.58B, closed the last trade at $45.39 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The BTI stock price is -0.04% off its 52-week high price of $45.41 and 33.27% above the 52-week low of $30.29.

The consensus among analysts is that British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) is Strong Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed 4.83%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 0.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.59%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.00 at a share yield of 6.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 26.39 million shares worth more than $818.22 million. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS held 1.1824% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 20.05 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $620.1 million and represent 0.8982% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND and AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 32.52 shares of worth $1.48 billion while later fund manager owns 25.0 shares of worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.