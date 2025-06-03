Investor Confidence Shakens After Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) Share Prices Gain $0.16

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 8.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.89M, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 16.57% during that session. The ESLA stock price is -185.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.23 and 44.25% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.54K shares.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) have changed -2.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2743.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.72% over the past 6 months.

ESLA Dividends

Estrella Immunopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.70% with a share float percentage of 6.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Estrella Immunopharma Inc having a total of 12.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 273.86 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 59.99 shares of worth $70783.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.