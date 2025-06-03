Investor Confidence Shakens After Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) Share Prices Gain $0.16

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 8.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.89M, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 16.57% during that session. The ESLA stock price is -185.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.23 and 44.25% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.54K shares.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA) have changed -2.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2743.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.72% over the past 6 months.

ESLA Dividends

Estrella Immunopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ESLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.70% with a share float percentage of 6.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Estrella Immunopharma Inc having a total of 12.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 273.86 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 59.99 shares of worth $70783.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.