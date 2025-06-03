Investor Confidence Shakens After Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) Share Prices Gain $1.46

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 6.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.50B, closed the last trade at $27.35 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 5.64% during that session. The AGI stock price is -13.35% off its 52-week high price of $31.00 and 45.12% above the 52-week low of $15.01.

The consensus among analysts is that Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.3.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) have changed 6.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could drop -51.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 34.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.19% from current levels.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.72%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 400.61M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 507.13M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 332.6M and 360.9M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.45% for the current quarter and 28.72% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 53.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.80%.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 45.79 million shares worth more than $717.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 11.4966% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 14.92 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.93 million and represent 3.7459% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 14.3 shares of worth $391.06 million while later fund manager owns 13.24 shares of worth $362.16 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.