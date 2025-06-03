Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the recent trade at $3.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The NG stock price is -35.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.06 and 39.41% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.04.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG) have changed -9.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.95% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.75% from the levels at last check today..

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 7.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.01%.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.51% with a share float percentage of 65.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novagold Resources Inc having a total of 258.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAULSON & CO. INC. with over 27.24 million shares worth more than $94.24 million. As of 2024-06-30, PAULSON & CO. INC. held 8.1458% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 21.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.34 million and represent 6.4255% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Gold Fund and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE FUND II-KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.95% shares in the company for having 23.8 shares of worth $89.12 million while later fund manager owns 6.71 shares of worth $25.13 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.