Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) Share Prices Gained By $0.1

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.86M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.46% during that session. The GAU stock price is -38.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 30.56% above the 52-week low of $1.00.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Sporting 7.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GAU stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc shares have moved 17.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) have changed 9.09%.

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.86% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 50.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.24%.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 36.23 million shares worth more than $62.23 million. As of 2024-06-30, EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC held 15.5136% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., with the holding of over 17.92 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.82 million and represent 7.674% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AIM Sector Fd.s -Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fd. and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fd.-Franklin Gold & Precious Metals . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 10.63 shares of worth $15.31 million while later fund manager owns 5.51 shares of worth $7.93 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.