Investor Confidence Dwindles After Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) Shares Gain By About 12.28

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 6.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.07B, closed the recent trade at $109.45 per share which meant it gained $12.28 on the day or 12.64% during that session. The DG stock price is -29.05% off its 52-week high price of $141.24 and 39.31% above the 52-week low of $66.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dollar General Corp (DG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.52. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.58.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) have changed 21.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85, which means that the shares’ value could drop -28.76% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $80.0 while the price target rests at a high of $120.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.91% from the levels at last check today..

Dollar General Corp (DG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.92%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 10.64B for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of 10.59B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 10.21B and 10.18B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.22% for the current quarter and 3.92% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -5.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.02%.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.36 at a share yield of 2.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.35%.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.78% with a share float percentage of 96.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar General Corp having a total of 1259.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 25.22 million shares worth more than $3.33 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS held 11.4665% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 24.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 billion and represent 11.3394% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 6.96 shares of worth $761.84 million while later fund manager owns 6.11 shares of worth $669.1 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.