Investor Confidence Dwindles After Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Shares Drop By About -0.08

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -43.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 31.84% above the 52-week low of $1.52.

The consensus among analysts is that Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.19. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.03.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have changed -11.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.0 while the price target rests at a high of $43.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1828.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.16% from current levels.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.16B for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.14B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.24B and 2.23B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and -4.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 20.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.61%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 31.9 million shares worth more than $65.09 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 6.9359% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, with the holding of over 31.24 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.74 million and represent 6.7921% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 6.83 shares of worth $15.23 million while later fund manager owns 5.56 shares of worth $12.41 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.