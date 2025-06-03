Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2025

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE:IPG) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 9.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46B, closed the last trade at $22.87 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The IPG stock price is -44.51% off its 52-week high price of $33.05 and 1.57% above the 52-week low of $22.51.

The consensus among analysts is that Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.08. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.57.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE:IPG) have changed -8.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $56.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -144.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.69% from current levels.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.33% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.54%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.15B for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.15B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.33B and 2.24B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.69% for the current quarter and -5.54% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -4.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.73%.

IPG Dividends

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.65 at a share yield of 7.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 46.06 million shares worth more than $1.34 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.2391% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 43.36 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 11.5235% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SELECT SECTOR SPDR TRT-The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR F and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 16.99 shares of worth $388.65 million while later fund manager owns 11.8 shares of worth $269.8 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.