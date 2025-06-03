Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Falls -1.51%, Causing Bears To Lose

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $554.66M, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The INDI stock price is -199.62% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $1.53.

The consensus among analysts is that Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the INDI stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 13.0%. Year-to-date, Indie Semiconductor Inc shares have moved -35.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed 36.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -244.83% from current levels.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.80% over the past 6 months.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 18.39 million shares worth more than $113.48 million. As of 2024-06-30, GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC held 10.8086% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, with the holding of over 15.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.36 million and represent 9.2729% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds-PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and BARON INVESTMENT Fd.S TRT -BARON SMALL CAP Fd. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 8.99% shares in the company for having 17.53 shares of worth $45.75 million while later fund manager owns 6.0 shares of worth $15.66 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.