IN8bio Inc (INAB) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2025

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 16.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.13M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.78% during that session. The INAB stock price is -1238.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11.

The consensus among analysts is that IN8bio Inc (INAB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) have changed -21.31%.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 63.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.77%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 2.13 million shares worth more than $1.8 million. As of 2024-06-30, AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 4.7157% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 million and represent 3.1554% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-FRANKLIN BIOTECHNOLOGY DISCOVERY FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 2.09 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 952.49 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.