Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Shares Gain $0.62 After Investor Confidence Raised

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $730.52M, closed the last trade at $6.01 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 11.50% during that session. The IMTX stock price is -129.12% off its 52-week high price of $13.77 and 45.09% above the 52-week low of $3.30.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) have changed 19.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.0 while the price target rests at a high of $28.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -365.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -166.22% from current levels.

Immatics N.V (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.95% over the past 6 months.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $116.2 million. As of 2024-06-30, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP held 10.1276% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, with the holding of over 9.54 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.82 million and represent 9.6583% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund, Inc. . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3.75 shares of worth $22.51 million while later fund manager owns 3.73 shares of worth $22.43 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.