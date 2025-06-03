i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 10.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.31M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.53% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -129.09% off its 52-week high price of $1.26 and 38.18% above the 52-week low of $0.34.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -10.09%.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -117.20% over the past 5 years.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with over 25.92 million shares worth more than $27.99 million. As of 2024-06-30, ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP held 7.1765% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, with the holding of over 18.97 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.84 million and represent 5.2535% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Funds Trust-Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 19.05 shares of worth $10.4 million while later fund manager owns 12.65 shares of worth $6.9 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.