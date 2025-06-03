How Will Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $405.45M, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 18.60% during that session. The MREO stock price is -96.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.02 and 38.04% above the 52-week low of $1.58.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.11. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.01.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed -1.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $8.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -213.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.86% from current levels.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 57.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.31%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 15.31 million shares worth more than $55.11 million. As of 2024-06-30, RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP held 2.1506% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., with the holding of over 11.79 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.45 million and represent 1.6566% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are abrdn World Healthcare Fund and abrdn Life Sciences Investors . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 1.3 shares of worth $3.32 million while later fund manager owns 812.05 shares of worth $2.07 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.