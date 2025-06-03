How Will Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Perform In Months To Come?

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 10.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The MPW stock price is -46.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.55 and 21.65% above the 52-week low of $3.51.

The consensus among analysts is that Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.27. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) have changed -12.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.89% from current levels.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.16% over the past 6 months.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 8.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 92.15 million shares worth more than $397.18 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.3574% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 92.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.97 million and represent 15.3492% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 36.42 shares of worth $163.16 million while later fund manager owns 21.99 shares of worth $98.54 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.