How Will Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Perform In Months To Come?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 8.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19B, closed the recent trade at $5.50 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 13.02% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -35.82% off its 52-week high price of $7.47 and 41.82% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.04.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) have changed 18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.35% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.55% from the levels at last check today..

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 12.13M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 6.69M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 12.08M and 5.64M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.39% for the current quarter and -56.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.89% over the past 5 years.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.62% with a share float percentage of 62.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc having a total of 323.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ALPS ADVISORS INC with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $72.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, ALPS ADVISORS INC held 7.3486% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., with the holding of over 11.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.05 million and represent 7.2669% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.93% shares in the company for having 13.76 shares of worth $76.85 million while later fund manager owns 10.69 shares of worth $59.68 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.38% of company’s outstanding stock.