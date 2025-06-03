How Will CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERO) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The CERO stock price is -22566.67% off its 52-week high price of $102.00 and 4.44% above the 52-week low of $0.43.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERO) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CERO stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 17.82%. Year-to-date, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares have moved -92.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERO) have changed -49.91%.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.96% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 73.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.21%.

CERO Dividends

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 13.69 shares of worth $6116.0 while later fund manager owns 1.12 shares of worth $499.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.