How Will Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.10B, closed the recent trade at $31.58 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The CNQ stock price is -21.94% off its 52-week high price of $38.51 and 21.94% above the 52-week low of $24.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) have changed 8.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.33% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $44.56186168 while the price target rests at a high of $63.6598024. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.11% from the levels at last check today..

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.79% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.12%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.57 at a share yield of 4.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.41% with a share float percentage of 79.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd having a total of 914.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 290.59 million shares worth more than $10.35 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS held 13.6214% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, with the holding of over 114.83 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.09 billion and represent 5.3823% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and Income Fund of America . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 39.37 shares of worth $1.24 billion while later fund manager owns 37.7 shares of worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.