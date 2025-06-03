How Is The RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 7.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The RLX stock price is -29.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 27.54% above the 52-week low of $1.50.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed 12.50%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 75.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.29%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $110.53 million. As of 2024-06-30, IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. held 4.8881% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 31.75 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.41 million and represent 2.5833% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 10.2 shares of worth $21.11 million while later fund manager owns 9.06 shares of worth $18.76 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.