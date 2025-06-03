How Is The PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25B, closed the recent trade at $14.94 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The PENN stock price is -54.48% off its 52-week high price of $23.08 and 11.31% above the 52-week low of $13.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed -6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.24% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $25.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.34% from the levels at last check today..

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.12% over the past 6 months.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 101.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PENN Entertainment Inc having a total of 501.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.13 million shares worth more than $350.82 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 11.9169% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 16.5 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.29 million and represent 10.8457% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and AIM Sector Funds (Invesco Sector Funds)-INVESCO SMALL CAP VALUE FUND . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.02% shares in the company for having 9.09 shares of worth $137.92 million while later fund manager owns 4.95 shares of worth $75.09 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.28% of company’s outstanding stock.