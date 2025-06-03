How Is Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX:NAK) has a beta value of -0.76 and has seen 13.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $624.93M, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.43% during that session. The NAK stock price is -11.21% off its 52-week high price of $1.29 and 76.72% above the 52-week low of $0.27.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX:NAK) have changed 8.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $1.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.07% from current levels.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 150.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.53% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 42.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.41%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with over 32.07 million shares worth more than $9.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC held 5.9642% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, with the holding of over 10.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.2 million and represent 1.9212% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Copper Miners ETF and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE FUND II-KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 14.48 shares of worth $16.8 million while later fund manager owns 14.46 shares of worth $16.77 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.