How Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 12.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.16B, closed the last trade at $33.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The KDP stock price is -15.13% off its 52-week high price of $38.28 and 9.41% above the 52-week low of $30.12.

The consensus among analysts is that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.82. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) have changed -2.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $42.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.26% from current levels.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.26%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.14B for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of 4.12B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 3.92B and 3.89B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.46% for the current quarter and 5.26% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.34%.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.91 at a share yield of 2.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 110.82 million shares worth more than $3.7 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS held 8.1748% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 95.28 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 billion and represent 7.0284% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 44.43 shares of worth $1.48 billion while later fund manager owns 38.61 shares of worth $1.28 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.