How Is Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.60B, closed the recent trade at $70.25 per share which meant it gained $4.94 on the day or 7.56% during that session. The INCY stock price is -19.5% off its 52-week high price of $83.95 and 23.76% above the 52-week low of $53.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Incyte Corp (INCY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.31. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) have changed 12.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.64% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $92.0 while the price target rests at a high of $92.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.96% from the levels at last check today..

Incyte Corp (INCY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 426.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 98.17%.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.56% with a share float percentage of 102.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Incyte Corp having a total of 972.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with over 30.74 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP held 14.0889% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 21.36 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 billion and represent 9.7886% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 9.71 shares of worth $678.44 million while later fund manager owns 5.2 shares of worth $363.5 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.