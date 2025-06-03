How Is BioNTech SE ADR.(NASDAQ: BNTX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.73B, closed the recent trade at $119.51 per share which meant it gained $6.41 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -10.02% off its 52-week high price of $131.49 and 35.96% above the 52-week low of $76.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.56. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed 13.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.04% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $110.0 while the price target rests at a high of $134.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.96% from the levels at last check today..

BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -73.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -23.35%.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.25% with a share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE ADR having a total of 479.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 8.28 million shares worth more than $665.08 million. As of 2024-06-30, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO held 3.4425% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, with the holding of over 4.79 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $384.89 million and represent 1.9922% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD HORIZON FUNDS-Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Biotechnology ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 2.16 shares of worth $256.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 shares of worth $125.39 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.