Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Northann Corp (NCL)

Northann Corp (AMEX:NCL) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The NCL stock price is -11.96% off its 52-week high price of $1.03 and 83.7% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

Northann Corp (AMEX:NCL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northann Corp (AMEX:NCL) have changed 141.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Northann Corp (NCL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 268.86% over the past 6 months.

NCL Dividends

Northann Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northann Corp (AMEX:NCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northann Corp having a total of 4.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 80.64 shares of worth $75141.0 while later fund manager owns 18.59 shares of worth $17317.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.