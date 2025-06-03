Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The GPRE stock price is -336.06% off its 52-week high price of $18.14 and 24.52% above the 52-week low of $3.14.

The consensus among analysts is that Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have changed 12.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $12.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.23% from current levels.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.65% over the past 5 years.

GPRE Dividends

Green Plains Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.07 million shares worth more than $159.67 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.7471% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, with the holding of over 6.07 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.24 million and represent 9.4913% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO TRUST-GMO Resources Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 1.99 shares of worth $8.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 shares of worth $8.04 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.