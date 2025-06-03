Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 9.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.48B, closed the last trade at $108.91 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The GILD stock price is -10.15% off its 52-week high price of $119.96 and 43.01% above the 52-week low of $62.07.

The consensus among analysts is that Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.87. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the GILD stock price touched $108.91 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc shares have moved 17.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed 5.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83.0 while the price target rests at a high of $132.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.79% from current levels.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 73.01% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.74%.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.10 at a share yield of 2.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 120.63 million shares worth more than $8.28 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 9.6738% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 115.26 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.91 billion and represent 9.2431% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 39.37 shares of worth $4.29 billion while later fund manager owns 34.63 shares of worth $3.77 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.