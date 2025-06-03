Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) Gained 7.72% In One Month

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 12.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.08% during that session. The GGB stock price is -29.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 18.64% above the 52-week low of $2.27.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.55.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have changed 7.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.21% from current levels.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.17%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 18.33B for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 18.39B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 16.62B and 17.38B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.32% for the current quarter and 4.17% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -13.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.55%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 3.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 80.08 million shares worth more than $264.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 3.8068% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, with the holding of over 77.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.66 million and represent 3.6685% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Series VIII-Fidelity Advisor Focused Emerging Markets and NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 28.66 shares of worth $79.97 million while later fund manager owns 22.3 shares of worth $62.21 million as of Dec 31, 2024 , which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.