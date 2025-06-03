Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 15.01% Rise

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE:FERG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.20B, closed the recent trade at $207.35 per share which meant it gained $27.06 on the day or 15.01% during that session. The FERG stock price is -8.81% off its 52-week high price of $225.62 and 29.59% above the 52-week low of $146.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.74. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE:FERG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE:FERG) have changed 20.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $190, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.13% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $189.0 while the price target rests at a high of $240.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -15.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.85% from the levels at last check today..

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -8.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.97%.

FERG Dividends

Ferguson Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.24 at a share yield of 1.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.94%.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE:FERG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.05% with a share float percentage of 97.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferguson Enterprises Inc having a total of 1105.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.45 million shares worth more than $4.93 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.5413% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 12.09 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.34 billion and represent 5.9609% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 6.31 shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 4.31 shares of worth $892.63 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.