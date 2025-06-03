Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected To Fall -36.6% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 11.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.13B, closed the last trade at $58.74 per share which meant it gained $3.39 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -13.94% off its 52-week high price of $66.93 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $40.05.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy Inc (ETSY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.68. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed 38.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -36.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.0 while the price target rests at a high of $46.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 21.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.9% from current levels.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.23% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -32.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.20%.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.44 million shares worth more than $792.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.546% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 10.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $598.0 million and represent 8.7081% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.54% shares in the company for having 6.82 shares of worth $400.88 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 shares of worth $188.84 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.