Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 18.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $6.88 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The EQX stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 34.88% above the 52-week low of $4.48.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) have changed 8.35%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 26.01% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 260.37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 75.83%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with over 42.0 million shares worth more than $219.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP held 10.7019% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, with the holding of over 38.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.61 million and represent 9.7252% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 15.49 shares of worth $106.56 million while later fund manager owns 14.1 shares of worth $97.01 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.