Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2025

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.64M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -257.14% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 20.92% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed 1.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from the levels at last check today..

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.61% over the past 5 years.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.91% with a share float percentage of 5.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc having a total of 16.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 6.47 million shares worth more than $1.51 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC held 11.7833% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24102.0 and represent 0.1875% of shares outstanding.