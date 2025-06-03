Does Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 8.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.50B, closed the last trade at $82.48 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The LRCX stock price is -37.0% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 31.72% above the 52-week low of $56.32.

The consensus among analysts is that Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.56. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) have changed 14.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.0 while the price target rests at a high of $90.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.13% from current levels.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 32.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.69%.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.89 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.93 million shares worth more than $13.77 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 9.8978% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 12.05 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.83 billion and represent 9.2247% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 40.55 shares of worth $3.34 billion while later fund manager owns 35.67 shares of worth $2.94 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.