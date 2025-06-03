Does Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81B, closed the last trade at $43.13 per share which meant it gained $13.49 on the day or 45.51% during that session. The KYMR stock price is -23.51% off its 52-week high price of $53.27 and 54.93% above the 52-week low of $19.44.

The consensus among analysts is that Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.86.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) have changed 24.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54.0 while the price target rests at a high of $55.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.2% from current levels.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.97%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 17.37M for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of 13.87M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 25.65M and 3.74M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.28% for the current quarter and 59.97% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -19.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.95%.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 6.39 million shares worth more than $190.76 million. As of 2024-06-30, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ held 8.7472% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, with the holding of over 6.0 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.98 million and represent 8.2069% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 3.05 shares of worth $131.62 million while later fund manager owns 2.35 shares of worth $101.42 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.