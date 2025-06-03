Does Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE:ANRO) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.28M, closed the recent trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The ANRO stock price is -607.66% off its 52-week high price of $17.55 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 299.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE:ANRO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE:ANRO) have changed 1.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.2% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $10.0 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -303.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -303.23% from the levels at last check today..

Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.94% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.25%.

ANRO Dividends

Alto Neuroscience Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE:ANRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.52% with a share float percentage of 83.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alto Neuroscience Inc having a total of 112.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $39.64 million. As of 2024-06-30, ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP held 13.7576% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.92 million and represent 8.6492% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 721.24 shares of worth $1.8 million while later fund manager owns 544.58 shares of worth $1.36 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.