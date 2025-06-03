Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Must Gain 8.54% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.74B, closed the recent trade at $117.98 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The DDOG stock price is -44.16% off its 52-week high price of $170.08 and 30.81% above the 52-week low of $81.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datadog Inc (DDOG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.56. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) have changed 12.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $129, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.54% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $120.0 while the price target rests at a high of $170.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -44.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.71% from the levels at last check today..

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.36% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -6.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.87%.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.68% with a share float percentage of 88.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datadog Inc having a total of 1349.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.52 million shares worth more than $3.7 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.5157% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 20.06 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.6 billion and represent 5.9881% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 9.51 shares of worth $1.12 billion while later fund manager owns 6.49 shares of worth $763.25 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.