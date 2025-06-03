Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Forecast To Gain 48.57% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE:CRGY) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86B, closed the recent trade at $9.00 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.91% during that session. The CRGY stock price is -88.22% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 24.11% above the 52-week low of $6.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.43. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.28.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Energy Co (NYSE:CRGY) have changed 4.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.57% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $16.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.78% from the levels at last check today..

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.22% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.26%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 868.33M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 876.64M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 653.28M and 744.87M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.92% for the current quarter and 22.26% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -11.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.34%.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Co is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 5.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.09% with a share float percentage of 75.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Energy Co having a total of 383.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.76 million shares worth more than $139.35 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.5449% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, with the holding of over 7.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.14 million and represent 6.9729% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 11.11 shares of worth $100.66 million while later fund manager owns 11.0 shares of worth $99.67 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.